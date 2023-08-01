Odd Burger to be Title Sponsor at VegTO Fest: Ontario's Largest Vegan Festival

LONDON, ON, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) is pleased to announce that it will be the title sponsor at this year's VegTO Fest (the "Festival") taking place in Toronto, Ontario at Nathan Phillips Square from September 9th – 10th 2023.

Odd Burger plans to debut its previously announced retail product line at the Festival, which will allow customers to prepare its products at home for the first time. The initial launch will feature 5 plant-based proteins including Odd Burger's Crispy ChickUn Fillet, Beefy Smash Burger, allergen-friendly Chickpea Burger, Breakfast Sausage and ChickUn Pretenders.

"VegTO Fest has always been the most important event of the year for us," says James McInnes, CEO and co-founder of Odd Burger. "We are extremely grateful to be able to take a much larger role at the festival this year and we are excited to leverage the event to launch our highly anticipated retail line."

The Festival has operated for 38 years and is Ontario's largest vegan event, with over 30,000 individuals expected to attend this year. The Festival aims to inspire, educate and engage the community in embracing a vegan lifestyle and has zero entry cost, making it one of the most accessible vegan festivals in Canada.

"We are very excited to partner with Odd Burger as our title sponsor at this year's VegTo Fest," said Kimberly D'Oliveira, Executive Director at VegTO. "The festival brings together some of Canada's leading vegan companies and provides an incredible platform to connect with thousands of customers."

Odd Burger plans on offering free samples of its new retail line all weekend long and will give customers the option to purchase retail packages to take home. In addition, Odd Burger will be offering fully prepared burgers and will showcase its franchising operations where people can learn more about opening an Odd Burger restaurant location.

For more information about the Festival, visit https://www.veg.ca/veg-to-fest/ and follow VegTO Fest on Instagram @VegTOFest.

About VegTO:

VegTO is a Toronto-based non-profit organization dedicated to being the G.T.A.'s vegan and veg-curious meeting place. For over 75 years, VegTO (formerly known as Toronto Vegetarian Association) has been on a mission to inspire people to choose vegan living – for the animals, our health and the planet. VegTO is dedicated to building a welcoming community, partnering with local businesses, representing Toronto's diversity, embracing its grassroots history, and being socially and environmentally conscious.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD and on the OTCQB under the symbol ODDAF. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

