Odd Burger Announces Distribution Deal with Dot Foods Canada

LONDON, ON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCPK: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9), a leading vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company, is pleased to announce that its manufacturing division, Preposterous Foods Inc. ("Preposterous") has secured a distribution deal with Dot Foods Canada ("Dot").

The distribution deal will make Odd Burger's retail and food service line available to hundreds of distributors across Canada, greatly expanding the accessibility of Odd Burger's manufactured food products. Odd Burger manufactures 5 frozen plant-based retail products for grocery stores and 20 plant-based foodservice products designed for restaurant use out of its manufacturing facility in London ON.

The initial launch with Dot will see 5 retail SKUs available for distribution including the Company's ChickUn Fillet, Smash Burger, Chickpea Burger, ChickUn Pretenders and Breakfast Sausage. The distribution deal with Dot will allow Odd Burger to better service national grocery and restaurant chains, as the Company will now be able to offer a convenient distribution channel and a national pricing program for its product lines.

"We believe that this is a very significant step forward for Odd Burger," says James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "This distribution deal will allow us to secure listings with national retailers and will greatly increase our ability to grow revenue. Dot will also simplify our logistics and production process, which will drive efficiency across our manufacturing division."

Dot Foods Canada is a Canadian business founded in 2016 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dot Foods Inc. Dot has distribution centers in Ingersoll ON and Calgary AB where it lists over 3,300 products from over 100 suppliers and services nearly 400 distributors. Dot specializes in Less Than Truckload (LTL) quantities, allowing its customers to order with a single case order minimum making products more accessible and more affordable across the supply chain.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTCPK under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

