Odd Burger Partners with Vegan Supply to Expand Retail Distribution of its Plant-Based CPG Line

LONDON, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCPK: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9), a leading plant-based fast-food chain and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Vegan Supply, one of North America's largest online vegan grocery retailers, to distribute its innovative plant-based CPG product line.

Vegan Supply, Chinatown Vancouver Location Storefront. (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)

This collaboration brings Odd Burger's retail products to a broader audience through Vegan Supply's extensive e-commerce platform. The partnership will also see Odd Burger's retail products available in-store at all Vegan Supply retail locations across British Columbia. Known for its commitment to creating delicious plant-based foods made with more simple and natural ingredients, Odd Burger's CPG line aligns perfectly with Vegan Supply's mission to make vegan products more accessible.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Expanded Accessibility: Consumers across the world can now conveniently purchase Odd Burger's CPG products through Vegan Supply's online store or in-person at their B.C. retail locations.

Product Lineup: The initial offering includes the complete Odd Burger retail line including the Crispy ChickUn Fillet, Breakfast Sausage, Smash Burger, ChickUn Pretenders and Chickpea Burger.

Growth Opportunities: This partnership strengthens Odd Burger's retail presence and supports the growing demand for convenient plant-based food made with more natural and simple ingredients.

"We're excited to team up with Vegan Supply to bring our delicious, plant-based products to even more customers," said James McInnes, Co-Founder and CEO of Odd Burger. "Their dedication to the vegan community makes them the perfect partner to help us expand our retail footprint and introduce more people to enjoying plant-based fast food from the comfort of their home."

"Odd Burger's innovative approach to plant-based eating fits seamlessly with our mission to provide the best vegan products available," added Jason Antony, Founder of Vegan Supply. "We're proud to offer the Odd Burger CPG line in our E-Commerce platform and in our retail locations, giving our customers even more exciting options."

Odd Burger's CPG products are now available for purchase:

Online at https://vegansupply.ca/collections/odd-burger

In-store at the following Vegan Supply locations:

Vancouver - 250 East Pender Street, Vancouver, BC

Surrey - 202-14016 32 Avenue, Surrey, BC

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and also sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTCPK under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

About Vegan Supply

Vegan Supply began as one of North America's largest Vegan e-commerce marketplace in May 2015 with retail locations in Vancouver, BC and Surrey, BC. They offer educational and approachable online and in-person shopping experiences that help make choosing Vegan easy.

For further information please reach out to Odd Burger investor relations at: [email protected]