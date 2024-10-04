MONTRÉAL and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - October 5 is the International Day of No Prostitution (IDNP). On the occasion of IDNP 2024, the Women's Equality Coalition marks the 10th anniversary of the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act , 2014, which recognizes prostitution as an exploitative practice and criminalizes those who purchase sexual services and the third parties who profit from those offences, while immunizing those selling their own sexual services from prosecution.

This year's IDNP is also an opportunity to mark both the 2024 decision by the European Court of Human Rights that upheld France's anti-prostitution law and the ground-breaking report on prostitution by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

Quotes:

Trisha Baptie - formerly exploited Voices now Educating (EVE) -

"Canadians need to stop believing Pretty Woman accurately portrays prostitution. Prostitution and sex trafficking are invasive, harmful practices that are perpetrated on at-risk and vulnerable populations. No one exists prostitution unscathed. Law enforcement must police and hold accountable the men who purchase these precarious persons' compliance, which goes against Canada's Criminal Code."



Jennie-Laure Sully, Concertation des luttes contre l'exploitation sexuelle (CLES) -

"Ten years ago, Canada adopted PCEPA in recognition of the fact that prostitution is violence and an obstacle to true equality between men and women. As a society, we must uphold this law across Canada to make sure that survivors have access to exit services and to stop the criminal acts of pimps and sex buyers."

Hilla Kerner, Vancouver Rape Relief and Women's Shelter -

"We are calling on Canada to provide women with a guaranteed livable income; the means to have safe, affordable, long-term housing; adequate childcare; on-demand addiction treatment facilities and comprehensive exiting services."

The Women's Equality Coalition is made up of feminist organizations from across Canada that provide front-line services, support and advocacy for women and girls who are, or have been, prostituted, or are at risk of being targeted for prostitution.

The Women's Equality Coalition is an intervener in Mikhail Kloubakov, et al. v. His Majesty the King (Alberta) which will be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada later this year.

