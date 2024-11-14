Prostitution Survivors and their Allies Defend the PCEPA Before the Supreme Court of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Wednesday morning, survivors of sexual exploitation and advocates from Concertation des luttes contre l'exploitation sexuelle (CLES) represented the Women's Equality Coalition at the Supreme Court of Canada.

November 13 was the second day of the hearing arguments about the constitutionality of Canada's prostitution laws at the Supreme Court of Canada. The case, R v. Kloubakov , is the first time Canada's highest court will consider whether Canada's legislation on prostitution complies with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

As an intervener in R v. Kloubakov the Women's Equality Coalition argued in favor of the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act (PCEPA). This law decriminalizes individuals who sell their own sexual acts, while criminalizing sex buyers and pimps. This legislation protects women by sanctioning those who seek to exploit women's bodies for sexual gratification and for profit. The court resolution will be released in the upcoming days.

According to first line organizations, Canada's government should also implement measures and programs to offer a way out of prostitution for the women who desire to do so to ensure the full reinforcement of the PCEPA. "We demand firm enforcement of the PCEPA to end the impunity of pimps and clients and to support women on their journey out of prostitution. It is essential to invest and develop resources and programs tailored to ensure their safety and social reintegration", affirms Jennie-Laure Sully, coordinator of la CLES (Concertation de Luttes Contre l'Exploitation Sexuelle) and spokesperson of the Women's Equality Coalition.

"It is unacceptable that convicted pimps invoke economic arguments to weaken a law that protects vulnerable and marginalized women from exploitation. Women's rights must take precedence over the financial interests of those who profit from this exploitation", declares Catherine Lapointe, case-worker at la CLES and survivor of prostitution.

https://www.lacles.org/

SOURCE Women’s Equality Coalition

Clara Ferrando Costa, [email protected], 438 988-0779