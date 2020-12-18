OCSA calls for an integrated cross-sector health human resource strategy

The long-term care staffing plan will decimate the home and community care workforce without a comprehensive approach

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the government of Ontario released a staffing plan intended to address challenges in the long-term care (LTC) sector. The overall aim of the plan is to improve the quality of care for residents in the sector, a necessary goal. That being said, the newly released plan will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the home and community care sector and will cause staffing issues in an already precarious workforce. Without adequate health human resources to keep seniors and those with disabilities well and safe at home, the pressures on LTC homes will only increase.

This is why the government must develop an integrated and comprehensive strategy that recognizes the interdependencies between various health sectors and ensures a stable and resilient workforce across our health system. Only by developing an integrated plan, can we ensure that addressing staffing challenges in one sector does not come at the expense of individuals receiving care in other sectors across the continuum.

"We are currently dealing with crippling staffing shortages across our health system. Sectors across the system share the same pool of qualified health human resources," said Deborah Simon, CEO of the Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA). "The competition for the very scarce health human resources is ferocious and home and community care organizations continue to find themselves at a significant recruitment and retention disadvantage due to historical funding discrepancies."

The majority of home and community care organizations report losing staff to the LTC and hospital sectors, where pay is significantly higher. A recent survey of OCSA members found that for 60% of organizations low pay rates and opportunities in other health sectors were the primary reasons why PSWs left their organizations. The current wage gap for PSWs working in the community sector versus the hospital sector is an average of 18.7% or $3.57 an hour. The gap is 9.2% or $1.75 an hour for PSWs working in long-term care.

OCSA is committed to working with the province and other stakeholders to develop and implement a comprehensive and integrated health human resources strategy that ensures all sectors have an adequate supply of qualified staff in order to provide the best possible care to individuals who need it.

About OCSA

Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) represents close to 230 not-for-profit organizations that provide home care and community support services that help seniors and people with disabilities live independently in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. These compassionate and cost-effective services improve quality of life and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, emergency room visits and premature institutionalization. They are the key to a sustainable health care system for Ontario.

For more information, visit www.ocsa.on.ca and https://twitter.com/OCSAtweets.

SOURCE Ontario Community Support Association

For further information: To arrange an interview and more information please contact: Michele Vantrepote, Communications Manager, Ontario Community Support Association, 416-256-3010 ext. 242, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ocsa.on.ca

