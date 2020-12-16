OCIF supports up to 300 new tech jobs in LodgeLink's 600-job expansion in Calgary

New tech company emerges from traditional industry

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) will provide up to $3 million to support the rapid scaling of Calgary-based LodgeLink Inc. with the creation of 300 tech jobs expected over five years in Calgary – including software developers and systems/data analysts.

In addition to the 300 tech jobs associated with OCIF support, LodgeLink expects to hire another 300 workers in non-tech jobs in Calgary. The company projects to hire another 160 workers in a variety of locations as it focuses on technology to expand its domestic and international business.

LodgeLink's digital B2B workplace travel platform links hotels, remote camps and lodges, ground transportation and airlines, duty of care, and other service providers with businesses seeking crew-transportation solutions. The platform facilitates workforce logistics management, provides better visibility and cost control, and creates digital efficiencies for accounts payable technologies and consolidating payments for an organization's crew travel.

LodgeLink recognized an opportunity in the market for providing a platform to efficiently connect the supply and demand of room and accommodation bookings for companies employing field crews. There was strong early traction on the platform with remote workforce camps in Canada with a number of industrial customers. LodgeLink has since scaled rapidly and now lists more than 2,000 hotels and lodge properties on its platform, representing over 200,000 rooms, and serves more than 500 companies in Canada and the United States.

The tech jobs will support the growth forecast over five years for LodgeLink's digital marketplace as the company diversifies into a new business and expands its customer base beyond oil and gas to sectors including forestry, agriculture, transportation, infrastructure and emergency response.

LodgeLink will base the technical operations to support its expanded digital platform in Calgary to service companies with widely dispersed workforces in locations in Canada, the United States and Australia. Support from OCIF will enable the company to build in-house core expertise to expand into new sectors and markets.

LodgeLink forecasts it will require almost 50,000 square feet of office space downtown to accommodate the 600 additional staff in Calgary. LodgeLink is also engaged with local post-secondary institutions to support the innovation ecosystem and grow the tech talent pool in the city.

"LodgeLink is applying innovative technology to transform workforce travel," said Trevor Haynes, CEO LodgeLink and Chairman & CEO Black Diamond Group. "In partnership with OCIF, we're recruiting and relocating strong tech-based talent while also developing local expertise in Calgary to further develop and build the capabilities of the LodgeLink platform, which is a key aspect for our rapid growth and continued success."

LodgeLink was incubated inside Black Diamond Group (BDI. TSX) of Calgary, a leading space rental and workplace accommodation company. It offers customers a suite of tools to improve visibility, mid-office efficiency and lower pricing, and is constantly developing its platform to include mobile apps, GPS mapping, automated reporting and predictive analytics, integration of key supplier software and services such as duty of care, air and ground transportation.

"The support of LodgeLink by OCIF is an investment in expanding and broadening our tech ecosystem and working with an established industry player to apply technology in solving an industry-wide challenge. We have been extremely impressed with Trevor and the entire team at LodgeLink and are excited to support our collective vision of helping to digitize and transform industries in Calgary," said Mark Blackwell, Chair of the OCIF Board of Directors and Partner at Builders VC.

"It's been obvious for a while now that the professional skills already abundant in Calgary could be put to use in innovating cross-sector. LodgeLink is the latest example of that, and the creation of these 600 jobs is just the beginning," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi, a member of the OCIF Board of Directors.

The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was launched by The City of Calgary in April 2018 to support investments that spur growth and create jobs in strategic sectors identified in the economic strategy, Calgary in the New Economy. LodgeLink is the 14th organization to be approved for funding.

