OCIF selects Mphasis to expand talent pipeline for Calgary's maturing tech innovation ecosystem

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) will provide Mphasis with up to $7 million over four years to accelerate the attraction of intermediate and senior-level tech talent to Calgary.

The investment will expand Calgary's talent pipeline by supporting the recruitment of up to 560 new technology and professional workers and create work-integrated learning opportunities for up to 100 students.

"Calgary is a thriving tech innovation hub, and at Mphasis we are committed to growing and creating a competitive workforce here, by not only attracting professional talent that will help transform the businesses of our global clients, but also investing in creating new talent from within the local ecosystem, in working with the universities as well as by reskilling existing professionals from other industries," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

Mphasis is a leading multinational information technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services. The global tech company opened its North American delivery centre in downtown Calgary at First Tower in June 2022.

"OCIF's investment into Mphasis to expand Calgary's talent pipeline shows the world we have an ambitious, collaborative, business-friendly environment that supports the growth of innovative companies in the heart of our city," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek, OCIF Board of Directors.

Mphasis' downtown presence supports activation of the city's core as a vibrant hub of innovation, where anchor companies help drive new solutions by working with local entrepreneurs and startups across industries.

"Talent attraction is a global competition and OCIF's support of Mphasis demonstrates we are a city making the impactful investments necessary to expand our skilled workforce, drive future economic growth and accelerate the momentum in our innovation ecosystem," said Brad Parry, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calgary Economic Development and CEO of OCIF.

OCIF is a $100-million initiative launched by the City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments within the city to help diversify and transform the economy. It is a key tool to advance the economic strategy, Calgary in the New Economy , and the vision for Calgary as the place where bright minds and big ideas come together with an unmatched spirit to help solve global challenges. To date, more than $75 million has been allocated to 24 projects to date and has led to investment commitments of between $773 million and $1 billion.

SOURCE Calgary Economic Development Ltd.