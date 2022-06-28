OCIF ANNOUNCEMENT FOCUSED ON TECH JOBS AND SUSTAINABILITY

Jun 28, 2022, 11:00 ET
Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund helps accelerate digital transformation
CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) will announce its latest funding agreement on Wednesday, June 29, that will support digital transformation, sustainability and talent development in Calgary.
All investments from OCIF advance the economic strategy Calgary in the New Economy.
|
When:
|
Wednesday, June 29, 9:00 a.m. MST
|
Where:
|
Who:
|
Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of The City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments within the city to help diversify and transform the economy. The fund is administered by Calgary Economic Development and has a volunteer Board of Directors. For more information, visit our website.
For further information:
Sarah Ferguson
Media Coordinator
Cell: 403 880 7040
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Calgary Economic Development Ltd.
Share this article