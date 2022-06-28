OCIF ANNOUNCEMENT FOCUSED ON TECH JOBS AND SUSTAINABILITY

Calgary Economic Development Ltd.

Jun 28, 2022, 11:00 ET

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund helps accelerate digital transformation

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) will announce its latest funding agreement on Wednesday, June 29, that will support digital transformation, sustainability and talent development in Calgary.

All investments from OCIF advance the economic strategy Calgary in the New Economy.

When:

Wednesday, June 29, 9:00 a.m. MST


Where:

Virtual news conference registration link


Who:
  • Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta
  • Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, OCIF Board of Directors
  • Representative of beneficiary company
  • Brad Parry, CEO of OCIF, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development
ABOUT OPPORTUNITY CALGARY INVESTMENT FUND

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of The City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments within the city to help diversify and transform the economy. The fund is administered by Calgary Economic Development and has a volunteer Board of Directors. For more information, visit our website.

