Ocean Concrete locks out workers to force concessions
May 04, 2021, 18:23 ET
VICTORIA, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 114 working at Ocean Concrete in Victoria have been locked out of their workplace by an employer seeking concessions at the bargaining table, Unifor says.
"Shame on Ocean Concrete for locking out workers during a pandemic," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Ocean Concrete has no excuse for these aggressive tactics."
Twenty-three Unifor members were locked out at 6 p.m. on April 30, 2021. The employer is offering meagre wage increases but is demanding massive concessions that clearly make for a net loss of compensation, said Unifor.
Local spokesperson Jim Sadlemyer said that the company has made a serious miscalculation that will only harm the company's profits.
"Locking out Local 114 members will do nothing to shake our resolve in getting a fair contract. The only thing a lockout will do is drive customers to Ocean Concrete's competitors," he said.
Ocean Concrete is a subsidiary of Texas-based Lehigh Hanson.
