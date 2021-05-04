Ocean Concrete locks out workers to force concessions

Twenty-three Unifor members were locked out at 6 p.m. on April 30, 2021. The employer is offering meagre wage increases but is demanding massive concessions that clearly make for a net loss of compensation, said Unifor.

Local spokesperson Jim Sadlemyer said that the company has made a serious miscalculation that will only harm the company's profits.

"Locking out Local 114 members will do nothing to shake our resolve in getting a fair contract. The only thing a lockout will do is drive customers to Ocean Concrete's competitors," he said.

Ocean Concrete is a subsidiary of Texas-based Lehigh Hanson.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

