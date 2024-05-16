OAK VIEW GROUP OFFICIALLY BREAKS GROUND ON RENOVATIONS TO TRANSFORM FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE INTO WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS VENUE

Deposits for Annual Premium Hospitality Memberships Available Starting May 30

Visit hamiltonarenaproject.com to sign up for priority access!

Photos and B-Roll Footage of the Groundbreaking Available for Download Here

HAMILTON, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Oak View Group (OVG), the largest developer of sports and live entertainment venues in the world, today officially kicked off the start of major renovations during a special groundbreaking event to transform FirstOntario Centre into a state-of-the-art venue. The reimagined arena will serve as the centerpiece in revitalizing Hamilton as a premier music, sports and entertainment destination for southwestern Ontario in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area. Partners, stakeholders, and community leaders attended the event.

Left to Right: Tom Pistore, PJ Mercanti, Tim Leiweke, Andrea Horwath, Riley O’Connor, Peter Luukko

"We've been a long-standing partner of the City of Hamilton through our management of the arena, generating considerable momentum to where we are today and are now positioned to deliver to the people of Hamilton a truly world-class, live entertainment facility," said Tim Leiweke, Chairman & CEO of Oak View Group. "Upon completion of this truly transformative investment, the Hamilton Arena will generate substantial economic velocity and serve as a catalyst to the downtown core via the hosting of premier touring acts, family shows, and all types of sporting events. We're investors in this market for the long haul and are thrilled at the prospect of replicating the success of our other owned & operated facilities in Hamilton as this is what we do, we are facility owners and operators every day focused on driving event volume and activity for the City and its people. We have great partners helping us bring this project fully to life and are already looking and planning ahead to the Arena's re-opening."

The $280 million renovation will transform the facility into a modernized venue with a focus on providing the ultimate guest experience. Renovations will include the addition of premium seating, clubs, lounges and suites, enhanced acoustics to amplify the listening experience, next generation touchless and self-serve technologies for food & beverage purchases to minimize transaction times and upgraded concourses and concession areas. Additional upgrades to the venue's back of house include specially designed artist lounges, upgraded production facilities, electrical and lighting upgrades as well as updates to the arena's telecommunications infrastructure, wireless network, and video/network/security systems.

With a community-centric approach to the arena design, the venue will boast suites, clubs and lounges designed with the fan in mind. Each premium club will have its own unique offerings that fit the diverse tastes of a multicultural audience. The fully redefined suite experience includes completely new Mid-Level and Event Level suites for the ultimate premium experience. Deposits for the limited number of annual memberships for the arena's premium hospitality spaces will be accepted starting Thursday, May 30. For more information and to gain priority access, please visit hamiltonarenaproject.com.

"I am thrilled the groundbreaking for the massive re-development of our downtown Hamilton Arena has arrived," said City of Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath. "This investment by international entertainment leader OVG in our city, and downtown core, will put Hamilton firmly on the map as a world-class sports and entertainment destination, spurring job creation, economic revitalization and attracting new visitors to our great city."

The Hamilton Arena, to be designed by Brisbin Brook Beynon Architects, is part of a larger downtown revitalization project known as "The Commons," which includes the newly reimagined arena, renovated convention centre, significant investments in the Art Gallery of Hamilton and concert hall facilities, as well as new residential, office, and retail space development. The Commons project is managed by the Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group (HUPEG).

EllisDon, one of Canada's most experienced and accomplished construction services companies, is overseeing the renovation project.

Live Nation joins OVG as a booking partner committed to bringing concerts and other live events to Hamilton. Combining Live Nation's booking of top touring acts with OVG's focus on the holistic guest experience from premium hospitality offerings to enhanced technology, the new state-of-the-art venue will be even more competitive in attracting top-tier events and, in turn, drive economic impact for the local and regional business community.

"This is a new era for the City of Hamilton that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of the community," said Riley O'Connor, Chairman, Live Nation Canada. "Live Nation has a rich history with the city and its passionate live music fans, and we look forward to bringing more world-class talent to this incredible entertainment destination."

FirstOntario Concert Hall and The Studio will remain open and continue to host events during the arena's renovation.

QUICK FACTS

Construction Manager: EllisDon Architect: Brisbin Brook Beynon Architects Investment: $280 million Expected completion: Fall 2025 Premium Hospitality: Clubs: Event Level Club; North Loge Club; Premier Center Club

Suites: Event Level Suites; Mid-Level Suites Website: hamiltonarenaproject.com

Original opening

Broke Ground: July 8, 1983 Opened: November 30, 1985 Names: Copps Coliseum (1985-2014); FirstOntario Centre (2014-2024)

Media Contacts:

Teri Washington, Oak View Group

[email protected]

Roxy Teymourian, OVG/Hamilton Arena

[email protected]

Sam Threadgill

Scoop Marketing for Oak View Group North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Oak View Group