O'Regan's BMW mechanics ratify first collective agreement

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Mechanics and service technicians at O'Regan's BMW ratified their first collective agreement making them the first unionized service centre at a Halifax-area car dealership.

"Sitting across the table from the boss and having a say in your working conditions is at the heart of workplace democracy," said National President Lana Payne. "Through collective bargaining, these workers have fought to build an agreement that supported their priorities. These members should be very proud of what they have accomplished."

The agreement is effective for three years with top rate technicians earning $34.50 per hour, up from $28 per hour, and wage increases across all job classifications of 2.5% in years two and three.

The unit, part of Unifor Local 4005, consists of 22 members who work as mechanics, service technicians, service support staff, and parts staff.

"Signing your first collective agreement is a huge accomplishment because you begin with a blank slate," Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "The bargaining committee worked hard and delivered an agreement that sets the bar for every service centre in the area."

The collective agreement includes paid sick days, 11 paid holidays, RRSP matching, and a formal Joint Health and Safety Committee with scheduled weekly meetings where workers will not lose pay while attending meetings or training.

