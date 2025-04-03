NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds to Tariffs

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds to Tariffs

On Wednesday, which the President dubbed Liberation Day, Trump unveiled levies on all countries.

Markets are pricing in the impact of the tariffs expected to take effect on April 5 with the S&P 500 testing correction territory, down 10% from its high.

