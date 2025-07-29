NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 29th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Wall Street anticipates Fed’s next move

Stocks are fractionally higher Tuesday morning following another record close on Monday for the S&P 500, though the large-cap index only saw a slight gain during yesterday's session.

More than 150 companies will report earnings this week. The week will be headlined by Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Apple, which will release quarterly figures and guidance in the coming days.

The Federal Reserve is in focus as policymakers kick off their latest two-day meeting today. The Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it delivers its latest decision tomorrow.

Opening Bell

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell

Daiwa Capital Markets celebrates its 60th anniversary as a registered U.S. broker-dealer.

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution