NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Figma valued at over $19 billion in IPO

Jul 31, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 31st
- Equities are catching a bid early Thursday after decent earnings reports from tech giants Microsoft and Meta. Apple and Amazon report their earnings after today's market close.
- Figma, which provides browser-based design software, raised $1.2 billion after pricing nearly 37 million shares at $33 each. The price was above an upwardly revised range and valued Figma at more than $19 billion.
- Shoulder Innovations priced five million shares at $15 each in its IPO. The company is a commercial stage shoulder surgery focused Medtech founded in 2009.
Opening Bell
Figma (NYSE: FIG) celebrates its initial public offering
Closing Bell
Shoulder Innovations (NYSE: SI) celebrates its initial public offering
