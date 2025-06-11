NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Voyager Technologies, Ategrity to debut at NYSE

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Stocks are a little lower on Wednesday morning after the S&P 500 finished Tuesday 1.8% from its February high.

Markets are moving after U.S.and Chinese officials reached a trade consensus in London following a second day of talks. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said they'll return to Washington to ensure President Donald Trump approves.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) and Ategrity (NYSE: ASIC ) are set to debut on the NYSE after pricing their shares last night. Voyager raised $383 million in an upsized offering. Ategrity priced its shares at $17 apiece yesterday.

