NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + U.S. & EU reach trade deal

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jul 28, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 28th
- Stocks are up Monday morning as the U.S struck a trade deal with the EU ahead of President Trump's August 1st deadline. This deal comes after the U.S reached agreements with Japan and Indonesia last week.
- The Federal Reserve will hold its next two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors will listen closely to Chair Jerome Powell's comments.
- Wall Street will be paying attention to earnings this week as Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple will all report.
Opening Bell
Southside Bancshares (NYSE: SBSI) celebrates the 65th anniversary of Southside Bank
Closing Bell
Seaport Entertainment (NYSE: SEG) celebrates the company's one-year anniversary
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
Share this article