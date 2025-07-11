NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump sets 35% tariff on Canada

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
- After the S&P 500 finished at a record on Thursday, equities are lower this morning following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 35% levy on Canada beginning on August 1st.
- President Trump said Fentanyl was the reason for the tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney replied on X saying, "we are committed to continuing to work with the U.S to save lives and protect communities."
- During the first full week of July Trade, President Trump extended the July 9th tariff deadline to August 1st. He's added new levies as well, including some on more than a dozen countries like Japan and South Korea.
