NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 11th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump sets 35% tariff on Canada

After the S&P 500 finished at a record on Thursday, equities are lower this morning following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 35% levy on Canada beginning on August 1 st .

President Trump said Fentanyl was the reason for the tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney replied on X saying, "we are committed to continuing to work with the U.S to save lives and protect communities."

During the first full week of July Trade, President Trump extended the July 9 th tariff deadline to August 1 st. He's added new levies as well, including some on more than a dozen countries like Japan and South Korea .

Opening Bell

FIFA and DAZN celebrate the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain

Closing Bell

Jim Cramer and the CNBC Investing Club team celebrate the club's 3rd annual meeting

