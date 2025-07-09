NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 9th

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump announces 50% levy on copper imports

President Trump announced 50% levy on copper imports on Tuesday

President Trump also hinted at implementing up to a 200% tariff on pharmaceutical imports

Investors are awaiting today's Fed Minutes, set to come out at 2:00 p.m. ET

Opening Bell

Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) surpassed $300M in annual recurring revenue

Closing Bell

Wellington Shields & Co. celebrates 100th anniversary of its founding

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution