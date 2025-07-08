NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump announces new tariffs on 14 countries

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Jul 08, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 8th

Pre-Market update + Trump announces new tariffs on 14 countries
  • Major averages look to bounce back on Tuesday
  • President Trump posted letters to countries announcing new tariffs on their respective imports
  • President Trump's decision to extend reciprocal tariff deadline from July 9 based on, "additional information and recommendations from various senior officials"

Opening Bell
CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) celebrates 10th anniversary of its commitment to reentry success by helping residents rebuild lives and restore futures

Closing Bell
Moors & Cabot Investments celebrates its 135th anniversary of founding

