NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + June Jobs Report in focus

Jul 03, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 3rd

  • S&P 500 rallied to a record close on Wednesday
  • The House prepares to vote on President Trump's megabill, which was approved by the Senate earlier this week
  • Investors are closely monitoring the June jobs report, which comes out ahead of market open

Opening Bell
Sail4th 250 kicks off the one-year countdown to America's 250th anniversary celebration in The Port of New York and New Jersey on July 4, 2026

Closing Bell
Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) celebrates the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

