NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + House votes on Trump's megabill

Jul 02, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
- Senate narrowly approves President Trump's tax and spending bill
- Investors monitor latest trade developments with the President's 90-day postponement of his steepest tariffs set to expire
- Investors brace for private payrolls data ahead of the Opening Bell
Opening Bell
Pan-Mass Challenge at NYSE ahead of 46th edition of event set to take place August 2-3
Closing Bell
State of Alaska, Prospr Aligned & Vident Asset Management, celebrates the launch of The Frontier Economic Fund (NYSE: AKAF)
