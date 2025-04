/C O R R E C T I O N -- New York Stock Exchange/

In the news release, NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Taiwan Semiconductor exceeds earnings expectations, issued 17-Apr-2025 by New York Stock Exchange over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the last paragraph, "Listen to the Inside the ICE House Podcast here" has been replaced with an updated call to action. The complete, corrected release follows:

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Taiwan Semiconductor exceeds earnings expectations

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 17th

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose pre-market after the company released better than expected earnings results

Fed Chair Powell spoke yesterday at the Economic Club of Chicago , warning that tariffs levied by President Trump could drive up inflation in the near-term

, warning that tariffs levied by President Trump could drive up inflation in the near-term Chair Powell added that tariffs could create a challenging scenario for the Fed's dual mandate that calls for full employment and stable prices

Markets are closed tomorrow for Good Friday

Opening Bell

Community-Word Project celebrates 25 years of empowering young voices, fostering creativity, and transforming communities through the arts.

Closing Bell

Read Alliance celebrates 25 years of impact, marking a milestone in its mission to advance educational equality through early literacy and youth mentorship.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET on LinkedIn

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution