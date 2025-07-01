NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 1st

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE led globally in total capital raised during first half of 2025

Stocks are fractionally lower Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 ended the first half of 2025 with a record close. The major averages are coming off a winning session, sparked by Canada walking back its digital sales tax ahead of market open.

walking back its digital sales tax ahead of market open. Investors will continue to pay close attention to trade developments out of Washington D.C. , with the 90-day postponement of the White House's latest reciprocal tariffs set to expire next week.

, with the 90-day postponement of the White House's latest reciprocal tariffs set to expire next week. The New York Stock Exchange reported an industry-leading $60 billion in total capital raised during the first half of 2025, up nearly 50% compared to the same period last year.

in total capital raised during the first half of 2025, up nearly 50% compared to the same period last year. The New York Stock Exchange also led the industry with an additional $165 billion added to its community's total market cap. The NYSE listed the largest IPO by capital raised with Venture Global (NYSE: VG) and the IPO with the best price performance in Circle (NYSE: CRCL).

Opening Bell

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE: RAL) celebrates its debut as a public company

Closing Bell

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) celebrates 10 years as a standalone public company

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

