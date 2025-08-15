Taking Stock: Fast-Paced, Immersive Financial Coverage Live from the NYSE Trading Floor Delivers Real-Time Market Updates and Breaking Stories

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- The highly anticipated fintech show Taking Stock, born from the collaboration between the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Money20/20, FINTECH.TV and Cheddar will officially premiere on August 18, 2025, airing Monday-Friday from 3:58 pm to 4:30 pm ET.

NYSE, Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, Cheddar Announce Premiere Date for "Taking Stock"

First unveiled in June at Money20/20 Europe, Taking Stock blends live reporting from the NYSE trading floor with insights from top industry voices, on-location coverage of major fintech events, and a highly interactive, social-first approach. Designed to inform, entertain, and engage, the show will reach a combined audience of 10s of million viewers across broadcast, streaming, and social platforms.

The series will be hosted by award winning journalist J.D. Durkin, known for his sharp market analysis, engaging on-air presence, and ability to translate complex financial topics into accessible, compelling narratives. Durkin will anchor the program from the NYSE trading floor, guiding viewers through breaking news, expert interviews, and stories driving the future of money.

"There's something electric about being on the NYSE floor as the bell rings and the day's final trades come through," said J.D. Durkin. "Our job with Taking Stock is to take that energy, pair it with expert insight, and deliver it to viewers in a way that feels both immediate, meaningful and easy to digest."

"August 18 marks more than just the debut of a new show — it's the start of a daily touchpoint for anyone who wants to understand where money and technology are heading next," said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Money20/20. "We are thrilled to be part of a show that is truly going to change the game on what a fintech media show should be."

At Cheddar, the excitement is equally high. Lauren Babbage, VP of Content, explained: "Cheddar has always believed that business news can be bold, fast-moving, and engaging. With Taking Stock, we're joining forces with incredible partners to deliver that same energy to the fintech space — right as the market wraps for the day."

For FINTECH.TV, Taking Stock is a natural extension of its mission to connect the global fintech community. "This show brings the heartbeat of the NYSE to audiences worldwide in real time," said Troy McGuire, Head of Content & Programming at FINTECH.TV. "It's fast, informed, and built for today's viewers."

"The end of the trading day is more than just a number on a screen — it's the moment the market tells its story," said Joe Benarroch, Head of Content, Media Partnerships & Distribution, NYSE. "With Taking Stock, we're able to capture that story as it happens, tie it to the larger forces shaping finance and technology, and share it in a way that connects with people whether they're on the floor of the Exchange or halfway around the world."

Broadcast Time

Premiere Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Schedule: Daily, 3:58pm – 4:30 pm ET , taking you through the NYSE Closing Bell

Where can I view Taking Stock:

Watch on X.com/NYSE, Cheddar, FINTECH.TV, and StockTwits for the full social first vertical video experience

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

