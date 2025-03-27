NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Mar 27, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 27th

Continue Reading
Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle
Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

  • Stocks are little changed early Thursday after President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on foreign-made cars late Wednesday.
  • Consumer confidence hit a 12-year low earlier this week, reflecting a more cautious outlook from the market.
  • NYSE's parent company Intercontinental Exchange announced today that it will explore using payments technology company Circle's digital assets to develop products for customers.

Read the full announcement: ICE and Circle Sign MOU to Explore Product Innovation

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Media Partnership Inquiries: Please contact Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution.

Organization Profile

New York Stock Exchange

Related Organization(s)

Circle