NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Mar 27, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 27th
- Stocks are little changed early Thursday after President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on foreign-made cars late Wednesday.
- Consumer confidence hit a 12-year low earlier this week, reflecting a more cautious outlook from the market.
- NYSE's parent company Intercontinental Exchange announced today that it will explore using payments technology company Circle's digital assets to develop products for customers.
Read the full announcement: ICE and Circle Sign MOU to Explore Product Innovation
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Media Partnership Inquiries: Please contact Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution.
Share this article