NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 27th

Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

Stocks are little changed early Thursday after President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on foreign-made cars late Wednesday.

Consumer confidence hit a 12-year low earlier this week, reflecting a more cautious outlook from the market.

NYSE's parent company Intercontinental Exchange announced today that it will explore using payments technology company Circle's digital assets to develop products for customers.

Read the full announcement: ICE and Circle Sign MOU to Explore Product Innovation

