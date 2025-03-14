NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 14, 2025

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Mar 14, 2025, 08:55 ET
March 14, 2025
Alison Kosik delivers the pre-market update on March 14th
- Investors welcomed a cooler-than-expected Producer Price Index reading for the month of February as tariff talk continues out of Washington D.C.
- Attention shifts to the Federal Reserve decisions coming next week as inflation data suggests the rate of inflation growth could be slowing.
- S&P 500 looks to rebound after ending yesterday in correction territory, which is a decline of at least 10% from a recent high.
