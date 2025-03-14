NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 14, 2025

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Investors welcomed a cooler-than-expected Producer Price Index reading for the month of February as tariff talk continues out of Washington D.C.

Attention shifts to the Federal Reserve decisions coming next week as inflation data suggests the rate of inflation growth could be slowing.

S&P 500 looks to rebound after ending yesterday in correction territory, which is a decline of at least 10% from a recent high.

