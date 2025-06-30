NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + first half trade to end with S&P 500 up 5.2% this year

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jun 30, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 30
- S&P coming off record close, and is up 5.2% this year
- Republican-controlled Senate advances President Trump's tax cut and spending bill
- Canada walks back Digital Services Tax after President Trump cuts off trade talks
Opening Bell
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to celebrate its 25th Anniversary of Founding.
Closing Bell
NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations celebrates the critical role the investor relations profession plays in our capital markets
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
Share this article