NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve updates its forecast

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025

Pre-market update for March 20th

Federal Reserve updates its forecast

Stocks moved between gains and losses in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and updated economic forecast yesterday.

The Fed kept rates unchanged and lowered its GDP growth forecast for the year to 1.7 percent and upped its inflation projection to 2.8 percent.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank isn't in a hurry to cut rates further while adding that an inflationary impact from tariffs is perceived as transitory for now.

