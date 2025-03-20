NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve updates its forecast
News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Mar 20, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 20th
- Stocks moved between gains and losses in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and updated economic forecast yesterday.
- The Fed kept rates unchanged and lowered its GDP growth forecast for the year to 1.7 percent and upped its inflation projection to 2.8 percent.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank isn't in a hurry to cut rates further while adding that an inflationary impact from tariffs is perceived as transitory for now.
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Media Partnership Inquiries: Please contact Joe Benarroch, [email protected]. Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution.
Share this article