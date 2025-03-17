NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholar delivers the pre-market update on March 17th

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + Federal Reserve to Meet

Wall Street will hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday to find out the central bank's interest rate decision.

on Wednesday to find out the central bank's interest rate decision. In focus today, February Retail Sales Data, which will give investors an indicator to overall economic health of the U.S. economy.

S&P 500 looks to rebound after ending last week down 8.7 percent from its record.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution