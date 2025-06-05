NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Circle makes NYSE debut

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jun 05, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 5th
- Circle is listing on the NYSE today under the ticker symbol CRCL. Circle announced its upsized IPO, raising more than $1 Billion
- The global fintech company is building a new internet financial system and working to change the way money moves.
- Stocks are little changed entering Thursday after a mixed session on Wednesday resulted in the end of the DOW's four-day win streak. Investors received weaker-than-expected Jobs data Wednesday.
Opening & Closing Bell
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) celebrates its initial public offering on the NYSE
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
Share this article