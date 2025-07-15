NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Caroline Woods delivers the pre-market update on July 15th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Earnings and inflation data arrive

Stocks are pointing to a higher open Tuesday morning, led by Nvidia after the chip company said it will resume H20 AI chip sales to China "soon."

"soon." Financial stocks are also in focus as bank earnings season kicks off with NYSE-listed banking giants like J.P Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup. NYSE-listed Blackrock is also set to report earnings.

Wall Street will gain more insight into the current state of inflation and the impact President Trump's tariffs are having on the U.S. economy as the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its June Consumer Price Index.

Opening Bell

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE: CBAN) celebrates its 50th anniversary and listing transfer

Closing Bell

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) celebrates a decade on the NYSE

