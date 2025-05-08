NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Aspen Insurance to debut on the NYSE

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
May 08, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 8th
- President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a trade pact today with the U.K. that would reduce the impact of some tariffs. The President announced a 10:00 AM ET press conference this morning in the Oval Office on Truth Social.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted increased uncertainty when he spoke to reporters yesterday following the latest interest rate decision. The central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged.
- Aspen Insurance (NYSE: AHL) is set to debut on the NYSE today. It priced its upsized offering at $30 a share, which was within its target range. Aspen Insurance is a Bermuda based global provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance.
Opening Bell
Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) celebrates its listing on the NYSE
Closing Bell
Bradesco BBI (NYSE: BBD) celebrates its annual NYSE visit with top clients from Brazil
