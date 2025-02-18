Nuvei strengthens executive team with key Product and Compliance hires

Fintech veterans Moshe Selfin and Chad Gerhardstein join as Chief Product Officer and Chief Risk and Compliance Officer respectively

MONTREAL, Feb. 18 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company"), the Canadian fintech company, today announces the appointment of two new executives to its senior leadership team. Moshe Selfin joins as Chief Product Officer, reporting to Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer, while Chad Gerhardstein assumes the newly created role of Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, reporting to CFO David Schwartz.

These strategic appointments represent Nuvei's continued investment in its product innovation and risk management and compliance capabilities, reinforcing the Company's commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions while maintaining industry-leading standards.

Selfin joins Nuvei from Finaro (acquired by Shift4), where he most recently served as Chief Operations & Technology Officer. Selfin will spearhead Nuvei's global product strategy and development, focusing on expanding the Company's suite of customer-centric payment solutions and extending the global reach of its technology stack. This appointment underscores Nuvei's commitment to technological innovation and its mission to enable businesses to get closer to their customers through advanced payment capabilities.

Gerhardstein brings extensive risk management and compliance expertise within the payments industry to Nuvei. He joins from PwC, where he was a leader specializing in cyber risk and regulation for the Fintech, payments, and digital assets sectors. Previously, he held senior positions at Vantiv and served as Chief Compliance Officer at Worldpay. In his role, Gerhardstein will strengthen Nuvei's global risk management and compliance framework, ensuring the Company maintains its position as a trusted partner for global businesses to execute international expansion.

"I'm delighted to welcome Moshe and Chad to the team. These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in top talent as we execute our strategic vision," commented Philip Fayer, Nuvei's Chair and CEO. "Moshe's proven track record in strategic planning and delivery for fast-growing technology businesses will accelerate our product innovation and enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge payment solutions globally. Chad's deep expertise in risk and compliance will be invaluable in supporting Nuvei's customers with seamless market entry while maintaining robust risk management practices and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions."

