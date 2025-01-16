Nuvei partners with Outpayce from Amadeus

Travel businesses can now access Nuvei's global reach and payment solutions through the Outpayce integration

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei"), the Canadian fintech company, today announces that it has partnered with Outpayce from Amadeus, as its latest payments service provider to be integrated into Outpayce's Xchange Payment Platform (XPP).

This strategic partnership positions Nuvei as a global leader in advancing Outpayce's innovative payment ecosystem. Travel businesses leveraging Outpayce's XPP can now seamlessly access Nuvei's expansive suite of payment capabilities, enhancing their ability to process transactions efficiently and securely across geographies.

The partnership will offer several significant advantages to Outpayce's customers:

A single connection to Outpayce's XPP simplifies adoption, integrating multiple airline and travel touchpoints efficiently. Accelerated onboarding: Faster implementation timelines help businesses bring payment solutions to market quickly.

Faster implementation timelines help businesses bring payment solutions to market quickly. Enhanced security: Nuvei's advanced security measures ensure secure transactions across all channels.

Nuvei's advanced security measures ensure secure transactions across all channels. Global reach: Through Nuvei's connectivity in more than 200 markets and support for 720 local payment methods, businesses can offer seamless cross-border payment experiences.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nuvei to our Outpayce partner ecosystem. This collaboration combines our global reach with Nuvei's cutting-edge technology and coverage, empowering customers to simplify their payment processes and enhance the traveler experience," commented Damian Alonso, Outpayce's Head of Commercial and Partnerships on the announcement.

Phillip Fayer, Nuvei's Chair and CEO added: "Our goal is to allow travel businesses to focus on providing exceptional experiences while we handle the complexities of payments, and this integration represents a major leap forward in simplifying and enhancing payment processes for airlines and travel businesses worldwide. Combining Nuvei's innovative payment technology with Outpayce's extensive travel network is the latest initiative as we continue to revolutionize payments in the travel industry through a single integration for payments that spans countries, currencies, and payment methods."

Nuvei's agile payment solutions, alongside its proven expertise in serving the travel industry, position it as an invaluable partner for businesses aiming to optimize their payment processes. Through this partnership with Outpayce, Nuvei continues to expand its footprint, reinforcing its role as a leader in enabling global commerce.

About Outpayce

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

As a wholly-owned company, Outpayce from Amadeus is the next step in scaling the Amadeus payments business with fresh investment in talent, an open API platform and a license to deliver new regulated payment services.

Outpayce delivers smoother end-to-end travel experiences making travel payments simple. Our open platform that connects FinTech and banking service providers to the entire travel ecosystem allows customers and travelers to easily benefit from new advances in payments. Outpayce Xchange Payment Platform (XPP) solves challenges in areas like authentication, acceptance and foreign exchange (FX) for travel merchants and gives access to partners that resolve areas like chargebacks and fraud management to offer a smoother overall experience for the traveler.

In the B2B payments space, Outpayce orchestrates payments with a range of virtual cards, currencies and payment methods to optimize cost, acceptance and agility wherever a travel seller needs to pay a supplier.

Outpayce delivers an end-to-end experience by continuing to work with all Amadeus' teams and embedding its capabilities in all of Amadeus' applications. The future is travel simply paid.

To find out more about Outpayce, visit www.outpayce.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

