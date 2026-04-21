With local acquiring across 50+ markets Nuvei delivers unparalleled coverage, expanding its infrastructure for every payment, everywhere.

MEXICO CITY, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nuvei, the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere, today announced the launch of direct acquiring in Mexico, enabling businesses to process card transactions locally through Nuvei's own licensed infrastructure.

The launch marks the latest step in Nuvei's strategy to operate directly inside domestic payment ecosystems, giving businesses the ability to improve approval rates, increase visibility into transaction data, and reduce the complexity of managing payments across markets, all through a single platform.

Phil Fayer, Chair & CEO of Nuvei, said: "Commerce is global, but payment performance is local. Our direct acquiring expansion into Mexico advances our Every Payment Everywhere strategy -- building infrastructure inside domestic payment ecosystems so customers can scale globally while performing like a local."

Mexico represents one of the fastest-growing digital commerce markets globally. Its payments ecosystem processed more than $676 billion in transaction volume in 2024, while eCommerce reached approximately $97 billion, making it the second-largest online market in Latin America. Growth is expected to accelerate further, with eCommerce projected to expand at a compound annual rate of 24% through 20271.

Yet, despite its scale, Mexico remains a complex payments market, where local payment methods, regulatory requirements, and uneven financial access continue to shape how transactions perform. Approval rates, fraud outcomes, and customer experience are determined not by global reach, but by how payments are processed within the domestic ecosystem.

Improving payment performance through a complete local ecosystem

Nuvei now processes card transactions in Mexico through direct integrations with domestic infrastructure and global card networks, removing reliance on intermediary acquiring partners and reducing the number of payment relationships businesses need to manage across markets.

Processing locally gives businesses access to complete, real-time transaction data, enabling more precise fraud detection, stronger authorization performance, and more consistent customer experiences. By handling transactions within the domestic ecosystem, businesses benefit from improved approval rates, greater visibility into payment performance, and more control over how transactions are managed at the point of payment.

This local acquiring capability forms the foundation of Nuvei's broader offering in Mexico. Through a single integration, businesses can also access highly adopted local payment methods such as OXXO Pay and SPEI, alongside payouts, risk management, and real-time reporting.

By bringing these capabilities together on one platform, Nuvei enables businesses to expand payment coverage while simplifying how they operate. Instead of managing multiple acquiring relationships, integrations, and reporting environments across markets, businesses can access local acquiring, alternative payment methods, payouts, and risk management through a single connection. This reduces operational overhead, improves visibility, and allows companies to scale internationally without increasing the complexity of their payments stack.

Building infrastructure for every payment, everywhere

Mexico is part of a broader strategy: building infrastructure within domestic ecosystems, not around them, so customers remain locally connected in each market while operating globally through a single platform. Nuvei now holds local acquiring licenses in 52 markets and supports more than 720 alternative payment methods globally. Recent expansions in Canada and Colombia follow the same approach, establishing direct connections to domestic payment ecosystems to improve authorization performance, increase data visibility, and reduce operational complexity.

Mexico represents the continuation of that model: infrastructure built locally, designed to perform in-market, and scaled globally.

A long-term investment in market infrastructure

Securing a local acquiring license requires regulatory approval, domestic connectivity, and sustained investment in local operations. It signals something more than market access -- long-term participation and accountability.

As more providers seek to serve high-growth regions through cross-border models, Nuvei's approach is different: build the infrastructure inside each market, not above it. That means combining global reach with in-market expertise, regulatory alignment, and direct connectivity to domestic payment systems, across a broad footprint of markets.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables leading companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 52 markets, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally through one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

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1 Mexico: 2024 analysis of payments and ecommerce trends | Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence

SOURCE Nuvei