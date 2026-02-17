Six-week integration of a typically six-month project strengthens member experience across in-gym and digital channels in time for the New Year fitness surge

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nuvei, the global fintech providing the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere, today announced a new partnership with Nautilus Plus, one of Quebec's premier fitness brands, to power its full omnichannel payments experience across its gym network and its integrated digital platform, Ultime Fit.

Nautilus Plus has built a loyal community through its holistic approach to health and wellness in Canada. Its gyms across Quebec offer professional support with university-educated trainers and nutritionists, as well as other services, such as osteopathy and physiotherapy, and its well-known Boomerang membership that rewards members for staying active. Ultime Fit extends the experience digitally through high-quality workout videos and programs, nutritionist-approved recipes and meal plans, and audio meditation and running sessions giving members a complete wellness platform that travels with them.

After facing limited flexibility and support challenges with its previous provider, Nautilus Plus selected Nuvei to deliver a unified and more reliable solution across both in gym transactions and digital payments. While integrations of this scope typically require at least six months, the Nuvei and Nautilus teams completed the end-to-end implementation in just six weeks.

Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei, said the speed of delivery reflects a shared focus on improving member experiences. "The Nautilus Plus team knew exactly what they wanted for their members and their business. Their clarity helped our teams move in lockstep from the first meeting. Delivering a fully omnichannel integration at this pace is extremely rare, and it shows what is possible when both teams are equally committed and aligned. We are proud to support a Canadian brand that brings real innovation and meaningful lifestyle change to the fitness community."

With Nuvei's platform, Nautilus Plus and Ultime Fit now offer a consistent and streamlined omnichannel payment experience across point of sale, mobile and online channels. Funding is faster and more predictable. Billing and reconciliation processes are unified. New members can join and engage across the entire ecosystem with less friction, positioning Nautilus Plus for the annual surge of Canadians investing in their fitness at the start of the year.

Martin Légaré, President and CEO at Nautilus Plus, said the partnership is already delivering value. "Our commitment is to help people transform their lives through fitness. Whether someone is training in one of our gyms or following a program on Ultime Fit, the experience needs to feel seamless from the moment they join. Nuvei understood that right away. Their professionalism, flexibility and speed gave us confidence from day one, and the fact that they delivered such a complex omnichannel integration in just six weeks confirmed we made the right choice. Partnering with another Canadian company that shares our values and focus on member experience has made this an exceptional fit."

As Nautilus Plus continues expanding its footprint and enhancing both physical and digital offerings, Nuvei's payments infrastructure provides a scalable foundation for long term growth.

About Nautilus Plus

Nautilus Plus is a leading Quebec-based fitness brand offering gym facilities, personal training, nutrition services and its innovative Boomerang rewards membership. For 48 years, the company has focused on transforming members' lives through evidence-based fitness and wellness, supported by university-educated professionals. Ultime Fit is its digital platform, offering video workouts and programs, nutrition recipes and plans, to support a complete wellness journey.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables leading companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies, and over 720 local payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights that help customers and partners succeed locally and globally through one integration.

