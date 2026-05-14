Syspro and Nuvei partner to embed integrated payments into ERP for manufacturing and distribution

Partnership modernizes payment operations for underserved sectors, enabling businesses to collect funds faster, operate with greater control, and scale across markets

LONDON and MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Syspro, the purpose-built ERP platform for manufacturing and distribution, and Nuvei, the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere, today announced a partnership to embed integrated payments directly into Syspro's ERP platform for manufacturers and distributors.

For businesses in this sector, payments have historically sat outside core operational systems, creating delays in fund collection, fragmented data, and manual reconciliation. The partnership addresses this by connecting payments directly to the same system that runs operations. When a sales order is created in Syspro, payment processing, accounts receivable updates, and cash flow reporting all happen within the same environment, eliminating the need to move between systems or manually reconcile payment data after the fact.

"Our customers want solutions that reflect how their businesses actually run," said Johan du Toit, SVP Strategic Growth at Syspro. "Payments are a critical part of that, but they've often been disconnected from the ERP. This partnership brings them back into the core system, helping customers collect funds faster, reduce manual effort, and operate with greater control."

The integration extends Syspro's PayThem Payment Gateway, connecting sales orders and accounts receivable to Nuvei's global payment infrastructure. Finance and operations teams benefit from real-time visibility over cash flow without switching between systems.

This integration allows customers to:

Process payments in real time to accelerate fund collection

Automatically update accounts receivable, removing the need for manual posting

Reserve funds at order creation to strengthen credit control and reduce exposure to non-payment

Support secure, PCI-DSS compliant transactions through a hosted payment page

Accept payments across 150 currencies and more than 200 markets

Reduce transaction costs and administrative workload

Give customers a self-service payment option, reducing time spent chasing invoices

Support B2B-specific payment methods including ACH and bank transfers

Payment data flows directly into Syspro, keeping AR records accurate and giving teams a current view of cash position.

"For manufacturers and distributors, payments need to operate as part of the business, not as a disconnected process," said Phil Fayer, Nuvei Chair & CEO. "By partnering with Syspro, we're bringing our global payments infrastructure directly into the ERP systems these businesses rely on every day. That means they can operate across markets with the local performance, visibility, and control they need to scale."

This partnership reflects Nuvei's broader strategy to embed payment capabilities more deeply into the enterprise platforms businesses rely on to manage operations, finance, and commerce. By integrating directly within ERP environments, Nuvei is extending its global payments infrastructure into the systems that increasingly shape how businesses operate and scale.

Nuvei is available as Syspro's preferred payment partner through the Syspro Marketplace. Existing Syspro customers can enable integrated payment capabilities directly within their ERP environment, allowing payments, reconciliation, and cash flow reporting to operate within the same system as orders and financials.

About Syspro

Syspro is a purpose-built platform for manufacturing and distribution that helps mid-sized companies operate and grow with confidence. With a cloud-first, AI-enabled foundation and nearly 50 years of sector expertise, Syspro is engineered around how the True Pros of industry buy, make, move, and sell.

Its solutions bring clarity to complex operations, strengthen supply chains, and unlock measurable value through smarter planning, faster execution, and industry-ready integrations. Customers from family‐owned businesses to some of the world's most established manufacturers rely on Syspro to keep operations running smoothly, margins strong, and decisions well informed.

Syspro. Smarter. Faster. Built for Your Industry. For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables leading companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from banking, risk, and fraud management services.

Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 53 markets, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally through one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

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SOURCE Nuvei