Selection driven by Nuvei's extensive local payment coverage and pan-European reach

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nuvei, the global fintech providing the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere, today announced that it has been selected by MediaMarktSaturn to support online marketplace payments across its European markets.

MediaMarktSaturn is Europe's leading retailer of consumer electronics and related services, serving millions of customers across multiple countries through its MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company combines strong local market presence with its online shops and a growing digital marketplace model, connecting customers with a broad ecosystem of brands and sellers across Europe through its online channels.

The partnership, which focuses on MediaMarktSaturn's digital marketplaces, enables localized, high-conversion payment experiences for customers and sellers across Europe. Nuvei provides MediaMarktSaturn with access to a broad range of locally preferred payment methods through a single, scalable payments platform.

"For large online marketplaces, payments are not just a transaction layer, they are a growth enabler," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "MediaMarktSaturn operates at significant scale across a highly-fragmented European payments landscape. Our ability to support local payment preferences across markets, combined with our international reach, service model, and strong focus on complex B2B commerce, made Nuvei a natural partner for their online marketplace strategy."

Nuvei offers an extensive portfolio of local payment methods (LPMs), including global wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and leading European methods such as Klarna, Wero, BLIK, Bizum, and others. This breadth enables MediaMarktSaturn to offer customers familiar and trusted payment options in each local market, improving conversion and reducing checkout friction across its online platforms.

In addition to its LPM coverage, MediaMarktSaturn selected Nuvei for its broad international market reach, deep local acquiring capabilities, and enterprise-grade service and support. Nuvei's platform is designed to meet the needs of large, multi-market businesses, enabling centralized management while maintaining local optimization across countries and payment methods.

"Supporting our online marketplaces across Europe requires payments infrastructure that is both locally relevant and operationally consistent," said Christian Kollesch, Vice President and CEO of MediaMarktSaturn Marketplace. "Nuvei's coverage, service capabilities, and experience supporting complex, cross-border marketplace environments give us the flexibility and reliability we need as we continue to scale our digital business."

The partnership further strengthens Nuvei's position as a trusted payments partner for large enterprise retailers and online marketplaces operating across Europe's diverse and evolving payments ecosystem.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables leading companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights that help customers and partners succeed locally and globally through one integration.

