Nuvei enters strategic partnership with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Nuvei's direct integration into GiG's new iGaming platform optimizes the payments function for global operators

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company"), the Canadian fintech company, has entered a new strategic partnership with GiG, a leading B2B technology provider to the iGaming industry. This collaboration enables iGaming operators to optimize their payments functionality through their existing integration with GiG's CoreX solution.

CoreX is an advanced, AI-driven player account management (PAM) platform for leading iGaming and sportsbook brands. It provides operators with the flexibility to localize their operations in any regulated jurisdiction, enhancing their ability to meet diverse market demands. Through this direct integration with the GiG CoreX platform, iGaming operators can leverage Nuvei's payments expertise across global iGaming markets to maximize their revenues and accelerate their growth.

The partnership delivers a comprehensive solution that addresses the needs of modern online gaming businesses. This approach is underpinned by Nuvei's deep market expertise gained from more than 20 years innovating payments for the industry, ensuring operators can optimize acceptance rates, execute best-in-class risk management, and navigate the diverse regulatory landscapes of global iGaming markets with confidence.

Operators gain access to Nuvei's extensive global reach in over 200 countries, enabling seamless expansion across international markets through a single, integrated platform. The collaboration also provides GiG-supported operators with industry-leading connectivity to 720 alternative payment methods, enabling them to offer players all relevant deposit and pay out options from their cashier.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO commented: "We're excited to partner with a proven technology leader and industry expert like GiG. This integration showcases our commitment to providing the most relevant and modern payment solutions that drive growth for our customers. By combining Nuvei's robust modular payment technology with GiG's innovative CoreX platform, we're delivering unparalleled value to iGaming operators worldwide."

James Coxon, Chief Operating Officer at GiG, added: "Our partnership with Nuvei represents another significant forward step in empowering iGaming operators with the most flexible best-in-class payment solutions. The direct integration of Nuvei's payment technology into CoreX will enable our clients to optimize their payment processes, ultimately improving player satisfaction and operational efficiency."

About GiG Software Plc

GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.

Find out more at www.gig.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

