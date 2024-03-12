Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Announces Date of Annual General Meeting, Appointment of Directors, and Interim Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based novel therapies, announces that it has amended the date of its Annual General Meeting to May 21, 2024, for shareholders as of the record date of April 2, 2024. The AGM was moved to facilitate the retirement of Ed Garner and the appointment of a director to replace him.

Details of the meeting will be distributed to shareholders of record on or about April 15, 2024.

Director changes

The Company also announces Edwin Garner's retirement from its Board of Directors. Mr. Garner has been a member of the Numinus Board since May 2020 and served on the Company's Audit and Compensation Committees.

"Ed has been a board member of Numinus since we first listed and has provided valuable counsel over that time," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder, Chair, and CEO of Numinus. We thank him for his service."

The Board additionally announces the appointment of Donna Wilson and Donna Wong as directors effectively immediately.

Donna Wilson brings to Numinus over two decades of executive management experience in the public and private sectors. Her work experience includes executive roles in people management and strategy for the British Columbia Provincial Health Services Authority, LifeLabs Canada, the Vancouver Olympic Organizing Committee, and WorkSafe BC. She serves on various non-profit and charitable boards.

Donna Wong has extensive experience in corporate governance, risk management, and public company corporate finance, primarily in the healthcare and technology sectors. She is the Chief Financial Officer of Novari Health, a private SaaS company focused on providing digital access to care solutions to hospitals and health networks, and the Managing Director of OnPoint Advisors. She has held various executive roles in finance, including at Reunion Neuroscience, Field Trip Health and Wellness, and ViXS Systems. In these roles, she established the necessary corporate infrastructure to scale and go public on Nasdaq, TSX and TSX-V. She has experience on various non-profit and charitable boards. She currently serves on the Audit & Finance Committee of the Royal Ottawa Institute of Mental Health and Research and holds a CPA designation.

Both directors will stand for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Donna Wilson and Donna Wong to the Board, where their experience in strategy, corporate finance, corporate governance, and people management will be a significant resource to Numinus as we work to expand our business and take advantage of the opportunities available to us to address the growing need for innovative mental health care," added Mr. Nyquvest.

Interim CFO

Melony Valleau has been appointed as Numinus' Interim CFO. A CPA, Melony brings to Numinus over two decades of working with Nasdaq-listed companies, financial reporting and maintaining SEC compliance. Melony has served as the Chief Accounting Officer at MedMen Enterprises, the CFO of BAR Education, and the Controller at Stem Holdings. Numinus' current CFO, Nikhil Handa, will step down from his position to pursue new opportunities. However, he will remain with the company to assist with the transfer of responsibilities.

"We welcome Melony to the team as our Interim CFO," stated Payton Nyquvest. "Her U.S. corporate finance and capital markets experience will be valuable and align with our plans to increase our presence with patients and the investment community."

"In his time with Numinus, Nikhil was key in helping us make the crucial decisions to improve efficiencies and put us on the path to profitability. We thank him for his strategic insights and dedication and wish him well in his future endeavours," added Mr. Nyquvest.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the appointment of new directors, the election or re-election of directors at this and subsequent AGMs, and the risks set forth in our annual information form dated November 29, 2023, and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Numinus does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

