Numinus Wellness Inc. Executives to Present on Panel at Upcoming South by Southwest Conference

CEO and founder, Payton Nyquvest, to be featured on panel titled "Music as Medicine: Music as a Tool For Healing" alongside Dr. Reid Robison, Charlotte James and East Forest

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, will be featured on a panel at the upcoming South by Southwest Conference taking place in Austin, Texas, on March 10 - 19, 2023. The panel, titled Music as Medicine: Music as a Tool for Healing, will be held on March 10, 2023 at 4:00pm CT at the Austin Convention Center. For more information on SXSW and the panel, please click here .

CEO and founder of Numinus, Payton Nyquvest, will be joined by Dr. Reid Robison, Chief Clinical Officer at Numius, Charlotte James, founder of Liberation Training, and musician East Forest on stage to explore the integral role that music plays in psychedelic healing. From traditional indigenous ceremonies to modern ketamine-assisted therapy clinics, music is a central component of ceremony and, oftentimes, the music is just as important as the medicine. Music has become a key figure across integration, meditation and healing, and there is a new genre of conscious-expanding music and psychedelic meditations that are being developed by artists solely for this purpose.

"Music has always played a part in building connection and community, two complements that are integral to the psychedelic-assisted therapy experience," says founder and CEO of Numinus, Payton Nyquvest. "With this panel and our larger Music as Medicine program, we are celebrating a new genre of meditative music and diving deeper into the role that music plays in our healing. I am excited to be expanding on this topic surrounded by others in the community as we encourage others to use music as a tool for further insight and inner growth."

These experts are also a part of the 'Music as Medicine by Numinus' program, a series of ceremonial concerts exploring the role music plays in psychedelic-assisted therapy and mental health. 'Music as Medicine by Numinus' features a rotating roster of meditative and ambient musicians, multimedia art, and immersive guided meditations. For more information on Music as Medicine please click here .

