Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces an Increase to the Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital (the "Underwriters") to increase the size of its previously announced bought deal financing. Pursuant to the revised terms of the offering, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis an aggregate of 22,059,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.68 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $15 million (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall consist of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing of the transaction at an exercise price of C$0.90 per Warrant.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 3,308,850 Units at a price of C$0.68 per Unit, exercisable at any time, for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date, which would result in additional proceeds of approximately $2.3 million. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable to acquire Units, Common Shares and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof) at the discretion of the Underwriters.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada except Quebec. The Offering is expected to close on December 29, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Company will use best efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Common Shares, Warrants, and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants on the TSXV.

Numinus intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to

upgrade existing laboratory and equipment to prepare for clinic trials;

seek approval for and commence compassionate access trials;

review and complete potential acquisitions;

facilitate research and development of medical protocols and treatment standard operating procedures for the use of psychedelic therapies;

potentially identify and build out a purpose-built facility to complement its existing wellness centre; and

general working capital purposes.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV: NUMI) is a mental health and wellness company creating an ecosystem of solutions centred around safe, evidence-based, accessible psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to help people heal and be well.

Numinus Health is dedicated to delivering innovative treatments to address physical, mental, and emotional health, through clinics and virtual services.

Numinus R&D is conducting implementation science and leveraging partnerships to beta-test and refine optimal models of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy delivery, setting the stage for approved routine use in mental health and wellness care.

Numinus Bioscience is focused on developing testing methods and effective formulas for the evolving psychedelics space. Health Canada licences, scientific expertise, and new technologies facilitate ongoing innovation, and high-throughput contract services generate established revenue.

Learn more at numinus.ca, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licences and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licences and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

