Numinus Wellness Announces Voting Results From its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held earlier today. A total of 43,610,863 common shares representing 16.6% of the 262,749,836 issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date of January 16, 2023, were represented either in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following five nominees proposed by the Company were elected as Directors of Numinus to serve until the Company's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. Below is a summary of the voting results for the Directors elected:

DIRECTOR VOTES CAST FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % VOTES WITHHELD Payton Nyquvest 22,186,254 85.26 3,835,097 14.74 Allen Morishita 21,644,722 83.18 4,376,629 16.82 Larry Timlick 25,254,042 97.05 767,309 2.95 Michael Tan 21,118,792 81.16 4,902,559 18.84 Edwin Garner 25,625,021 98.48 396,330 1.52



In addition to the election of all nominees listed as Directors in the Management Information Circular, dated January 18, 2023, Numinus shareholders approved all other resolutions placed before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors of the Company at five, the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year and approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

More information about the resolutions voted on at today's Meeting of Shareholders is available in Numinus' Management Information Circular, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI; OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company's limited operating and profitability track record; dependence on management; the Company's need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

For further information: Investor Contact, Jamie Kokoska, Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Communications, [email protected]; Media Contact, Hilary Strath, Director, Communications, [email protected]