Numinus Wellness and Optimi Health Submit All-Natural Psilocybin Extract to Health Canada for Pre-Clinical Trial Application

Partnership Aimed at Delivering Psychedelic

Capsule for Dosing Study in Human Clinical Trial

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, and Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, have met another early milestone in the development of an initial all natural psilocybin extract.

Optimi and Numinus, through Impact Clinical Trials Accelerator at the University of Calgary ("Impact"), have submitted a pre-clinical trial application to Health Canada for review and comment. Meanwhile, cultivation, research, formulation and continuous validation studies to produce the investigational psilocybin extract for trial continue at the Health Canada-licensed Numinus lab in British Columbia, Canada.

Key information submitted in the information package provided to Health Canada includes the investigational product's chemical constituents, genotype, and formulation as well as procedures and processes to produce a consistent dosage from Psilocybe mushrooms.

With Health Canada's feedback and anticipated regulatory approvals, Numinus plans to use the candidate mushroom clone to develop a uniform all-natural psilocybin capsule for use in Optimi's human clinical trials, initially for a dosing study and then expanding into trials for a variety of human health conditions.

Optimi will retain 100% ownership of the resulting all-natural psilocybin capsule and full intellectual property rights to its use.

Optimi Chairman of the Board JJ Wilson comments, "This is another important step for our commitment to the development of naturally sourced, evidence-based product formulations. As a cornerstone of our brand positioning, we believe that future consumer demand will be based on efficacy, cost, and source integrity. By using natural products, we seek to unlock the full value potential in this sector. With the work we are embarking on today with the teams at Numinus and Impact, we are aiming for what we hope will become blockbuster candidates able to significantly transform the mental health therapeutic landscape, while remaining true to historic principles and natural organic origins."

"Numinus is pleased to partner with Optimi on this important work and provide the expertise, licensed facility and specialized equipment required to quickly develop, formulate and rigorously test products derived from natural Psilocybe sources and prepare them for Health Canada submissions and approvals," said Sharan Sidhu, Science Officer and General Manager, Numinus Bioscience. "We look forward to continuing our work with Optimi to develop safe, standardized and reproducible products that provide meaningful and accurate clinical trial data."

Numinus Bioscience recently received amendments to its federal license to allow the possession, production, assembly, sale, export, and delivery for a wide variety of psychedelics including – for the first time – Ketamine and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). The amendment also supports Numinus Bioscience's role in activities related to Mescaline, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), N-Methyl 3,4, methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDMA), Psilocin and Psilocybin.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX-V: NUMI) empowers people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus Wellness model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance abuse. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice, and building the foundation for a healthier society.

About Optimi (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer's license under Canada's Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licences and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals, licences and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization of psychedelic therapies, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use of psychedelics, delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, customers and suppliers; the development and implementation of medical protocols and treatment standard operating procedures for the use of psychedelic therapies; the Company's goals to develop and implement partnerships with research organizations and other key players in the integrative mental health industry; the Company's ability to successfully withstand the economic impact of COVID-19; the medical benefits, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of psychedelics; the approval and/or success of compassionate access clinical trials; the cultivation and harvest of Psilocybe mushrooms; and the availability of trained personnel and medical professionals. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

For further information: May Lee, Communications Manager, Numinus, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Catherine Snider, Kaiser & Partners, [email protected]

