Numinus and Together We Can Partner to Support Addiction Recovery and Mental Wellness

Numinus provides tailored treatments for clients of one of Canada's largest addiction treatment organizations

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce its partnership with Together We Can Addiction Recovery and Education Society (TWC). TWC is one of Canada's largest addiction treatment organizations, a registered charity, licensed healthcare provider, and an approved Canadian Federal Government service provider for the veterans' community. The partnership has enabled TWC to enhance its mental health and addiction recovery support services with tailored mind/body wellness programs. Numinus's associated wellness clinic is benefitting from the partnership with a dedicated stream of revenue, reinitiated since the clinic's re-opening post-COVID earlier this month. The active service provider partnership is designed to ultimately support psychedelic-assisted therapies when authorized for use in Canada.

One in five Canadians suffer from addiction in any given year, and deaths from the current overdose crisis attributable to opioid and other addictions are growing. Numinus and TWC share the view that new solutions and integrative approaches are needed to enhance traditional recovery-based approaches to help people make transformative change, heal, and be well. The partnership currently extends the continuum of care provided to TWC clients with specialized mind/body programs which include modalities such as naturopathy, registered massage therapy, trauma and somatic therapies, and breathwork through Numinus's associated wellness clinic in Vancouver. Individualized programs are continually being developed for TWC clients, including Canadian Forces members and veterans dealing with addiction, PTSD, anxiety, grief and loss, and other diagnoses.

Says Brett S., a TWC client who has already benefited from the partnership, "While I was in treatment at Together We Can for my drug addiction, I was given the opportunity to try out the services of the clinic. They not only supported me through recovery from my addictions but also helped me address my ADHD. I'm so grateful that Numinus's services were part of my overall recovery."

Longer term, the partnership also aims to provide TWC clients early-access to safe, evidence-based, regulated psychedelic-assisted therapies through Numinus's implementation science partnerships and to provide Numinus with a key partner when it is able to provide these therapies in addition to its current services.

Although psychedelic-assisted therapies are not yet available outside of a research context, both parties are optimistic these therapies hold great promise as new treatment options for addiction and mental health care and that they will become increasingly accessible through regulatory approvals. A growing body of evidence suggests psychedelics, especially psilocybin, may dramatically improve outcomes from substance use disorders. While more research is required to fully define the outcomes and safety of the therapeutic use of psychedelic substances, the Canadian federal government is under increasing pressure to provide access to psilocybin-assisted therapy for various mental health and addiction conditions.

"The partnership with Numinus is so important for our clients. There is more demand than we can manage for our services, and our clients need the complementary programs Numinus provides," says Stacy Wilson, TWC Executive Director. "We are excited to find a partner that is aligned with our mission and to work with a team that is driven by heartfelt passion. We both believe whole body/mind integrated support is critical to recovery, and we are optimistic that psychedelic-assisted therapies will also play a significant role in addressing addiction recovery when they are regulated."

Adds Numinus Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Evan Wood, an internationally recognized clinician scientist and expert in addiction treatment, "The growing body of research into the role of psychedelic-assisted therapy in the treatment of substance use disorders is incredibly compelling. This partnership creates a wonderful opportunity to consolidate new strategies with an implementation science lens that can ultimately improve safe access to those seeking additional strategies for treatment and recovery."

About Numinus

Numinus is a Vancouver-based health care company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centred around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted therapies. Numinus's ecosystem units include Numinus Bioscience, Numinus R&D, and Numinus Health. Each unit is undertaking distinct, synergistic initiatives to hasten approved access to psychedelic-assisted therapy models in Canada and position Numinus as a trusted industry leader for the eventual regulated rollout of these therapies once available. Numinus Bioscience includes a 7,000 square foot research and testing laboratory as well as numerous Health Canada licenses (through its wholly-owned subsidiary Salvation Botanicals), including a cannabis testing license which provides established and growing revenue. It is also a late-stage application for cannabis processing. Additionally, the Company holds a dealer's licence which allows it to import, export, possess, and test MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT, and mescaline, and it is the only publicly listed company in Canada to be issued a Health Canada license to produce and extract psilocybin from mushrooms for the purpose of developing proprietary extraction methods. These licences will allow Numinus to support the growing number of studies on the potential benefits of psychedelic therapies through research projects, product development, and the supply and distribution of these substances. Numinus R&D leverages established relationships to position the Company for partnerships to host studies, develop medical and therapeutic protocols, and influence regulatory approval. Numinus Health, with one clinic already prototyping systems for efficiency and profitability, is dedicated to delivering therapies that enhance and supplement existing options—centred around psychedelic-assisted therapies when and where regulated—for people wanting lasting physical, mental, and emotional health. For more information, visit www.numinus.ca.

About TWC

Founded in 1993 and located in both Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, Together We Can – Addiction Recovery & Education Society is one of Canada's premier treatment centres for men battling alcohol and drug addiction. Its mission is to educate and support individuals and their families who desire a new life in recovery. It provides over 310 individuals with an immersive 60-90 day recovery-based primary addiction treatment experience, followed by transitional housing in a therapeutic residential environment. For more information, visit www.twcrecoverylife.org.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

For further information: Dana Harvey, VP Communications and Investor Relations, Numinus, [email protected], 778-929-3262; Daniel Maceachern, Operations Manager, TWC, [email protected], (604) 451-9854

Related Links

https://numinus.ca/

