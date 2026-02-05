An after-dark adventure where science meets art and music

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites you to join us on February 28 for an unforgettable Nuit blanche experience. For the occasion, our five museums--the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique, and the Planétarium--will open their doors from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., free of charge! Each museum is offering a special program that will let you discover it in a whole new light.

Nuit blanch in five acts

The Biodôme: Discover nighttime life in the Tropical Rainforest and Laurentian Maple Forest during a rare opportunity to visit our ecosystems after dark.

The Biosphère: Explore the museum's exhibitions in evening mode, including Transform! Designing the Future of Energy , created by the Vitra Design Museum (Germany); Émolab , where you can gently explore our climate emotions; and Watersheds! Follow the Flow through our aquatic ecosystems. Enjoy a DJ-led soundtrack, animations, and the illuminated indoor garden. Extend your evening by pairing your Biosphère visit with the festive programming at Parc Jean-Drapeau, running until 1 a.m. Skate after nightfall in a friendly atmosphere, with DJs on site, on a space designed especially for the occasion, and a one-of-a-kind view of Montréal. Skate rentals and food are available on site.

The Insectarium: Step into the private world of insects on a night-time visit. More than an observation, the experience is enhanced by colourful lighting atmospheres and contemplative and festive musical interludes under the direction of a DJ. Discover the museum and its large vivarium in a distinctive setting, featuring a screening of A Little Treatise on Noctivagant Entomology by photographer Caroline Hayeur.

The Jardin botanique: Enter a world where darkness makes plants mysterious and intriguing. Take in the lush greenhouse vegetation before heading to the Main Exhibition Greenhouse. Dressed in vivid layers of spring blooms, it will come alive with the intense, moving music of the Silaba Kora trio at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. The outdoor gardens will be closed.

The Planétarium: All evening long, the immersive experience celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon will be presented continuously in both museum domes. On arrival, visitors will be welcomed by a festive musical atmosphere and playful, science-themed activities on the Moon.



Don't miss the ambiance and activities also offered at the Parc Olympique.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

