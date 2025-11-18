MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie is proud to present Emolab, a new exhibition designed and produced by the Biosphère, opening to the public today. This bold museum experience marks the reopening of the institution, which had been temporarily closed for renovations, and represents a Canadian first: an exhibition entirely devoted to the science of emotions linked to climate change.

Emolab is part of an emerging field at the crossroads of psychology, neuroscience and the social sciences. Designed as a laboratory, the exhibition highlights environmental issues and the psychological mechanisms behind emotions, while offering ways to strengthen both individual and collective resilience. Visitors are invited to recognize what they feel and channel those emotions into action--to better navigate a world in transformation. Created especially for teens and young adults, Emolab takes a scientific, sensitive and inclusive approach.

A reality that weighs especially on young people

Sadness, anger, helplessness--but also empathy and hope: the emotions stirred by climate disruptions are now recognized for their impact on psychological and social well-being. Although this reality affects all generations, it is felt most acutely among youth. A national survey revealed that 80% of young Canadians (ages 16 to 25) believe climate change affects their mental health (Climate Emotions and Anxiety among Young People in Canada, 2023).





Beyond anxiety: keys to taking action

Emolab goes beyond simply acknowledging climate anxiety. The exhibition offers interactive experiences, testimonials and practical tools to help visitors understand the cognitive barriers and adaptation mechanisms related to climate change. Drawing on evidence-based research in psychology and the social sciences, it aims to help everyone develop concrete strategies, strengthen solidarity and explore new avenues for change. Emolab gives voice to a diversity of perspectives, inviting each person to envision the future differently.





Quotations

Julie Jodoin, Director of Espace pour la vie

"This new exhibition offers a space where science helps us understand our emotions and turn them into catalysts for action. Emolab captures Espace pour la vie's commitment to fostering reflection, mobilization and grounded hope in the face of climate challenges."

Isabelle St-Germain, Director of the Biosphère

" Emolab reflects the very identity of the Biosphère: a laboratory of ideas and a place for dialogue between science, the environment and society. The exhibition offers reassurance amid growing climate concerns. By approaching emotions with rigour and sensitivity, we aim to offer a soothing and inspiring experience so that every visitor leaves with practical tools and a renewed outlook."

Emolab Starting November 18 at the Biosphère

* Note: The Biosphère's belvedere is currently closed for renovations.



Espace pour la vie Passportholders enjoy privileged access to all five museums for a full year.



About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

