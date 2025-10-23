Here's the rich, diverse and inclusive program for this edition of Researchers' Night: Woodtroc – Demonstrations | 15 to 60 minutes | bilingual activity Welcome to the Woodtroc of research. Stroll from one stand to another and exchange your curiosity for knowledge. Fifteen teams are ready to share their love for their research subjects. Cœur sur table – Cœur des sciences UQAM café| 20 minutes | in French only We love scientists, and scientists love us! Inspiring duos, made up of one person invested in research and another engaged in his or her community, will present collaborative-research projects. Discover their work, directly related to day-to-day life and the major issues facing our society. An original idea presented by Cœur de sciences UQAM. Bain de forêts – Nighttime ecosystem tour | 30 minutes | bilingual activity Recharge your batteries before continuing your explorations by taking part in a quiet and contemplative walk in the Biodôme's tropical and Laurentian forests at night. Chantons la résistance – Temporary group mural exhibition | 20 minutes | in French only Through the research work showcased in this temporary exhibit, discover songs of political resistance from different times and contexts. Then, express yourself by adding your own slogan to a mural that takes shape over the evening. In collaboration with the Canada Research Chair in Music and Politics and with the participation of the artist Romain Boz of the Garbage Beauty collective . Huis clos pour le futur – Discussion group | 60 minutes | in French only The city is your territory and you have the power to act! Don't miss a unique opportunity to take part in a collective discussion where scientists, artists and the public have meaningful exchanges with the goal of better understanding the complexity of sharing our living space and dreaming up ways of changing things on our own scale. At 8 p.m., an examination of the subject "When space becomes vacant..." At 9:30 p.m. the question arises, "Can local action really change things?" Bed-in scientifique – Major conferences| 30 minutes | in French only A little over 50 years ago, Yoko Ono and John Lennon took up residence at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montréal to hold what would be their mythical "bed-in." It's in this spirit of peaceful protest that a particular researcher will share her passions and convictions in pillow-talk mode. Hosted by Manal Drissi, with Catherine Potvin at 8 p.m., Catherine D'Amour at 9 p.m., Stéphanie Pellerin at 10 p.m. and Geneviève Dupéré at 11 p.m. Histoire du soir pour scientifique rebelle – Immersive microdocumentary | 20 minutes | in French only Scientists will bring passion and poetry to a description of their research subjects, all of it illustrated with dream-inspiring 360° images. Take advantage of a moment of relaxation and give both your eyes and ears a treat. With Jonathan Gagné at 8:30 p.m., Amélie Grégoire Taillefer at 9:30 p.m. and Auriane Egal at 10:30 p.m. An adaptation of the activity Une nuit dans les étoiles originally presented by Acfas in collaboration with Espace pour la vie. Bibliothèque vivante – One-on-one meetings | 10 minutes | bilingual activity Since access to knowledge and to those who bring it to life is more essential than ever, the living library opens its doors to you: a special exchange where you can "borrow a living book" and discover the journey that shaped a life in research.