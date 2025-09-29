MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie is inviting fans of science and philosophy to a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience this fall at the Planétarium. The film The frontiers of infinity presents a fascinating exploration of our consciousness and the Universe, at the intersection of astronomy, astrophysics, neuroscience and contemporary art.

Guided by visual artist Katie Paterson, recognized for works that explore cosmic and temporal scales, spectators are invited to reflect on our infinite quest for knowledge. This immersive film, poetic and captivating at the same time, offers a sensitive and profound look at the connections between space and the human mind, and features four scientists responsible for boundary-pushing research:

Alberto Feletti, neurosurgeon at the University of Verona, explores the mysteries of the human brain.

Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, Innu astronomer and professor at the University of Toronto and at the Dunlap Institute, brings a unique perspective to skywatching.

Anil Seth, neuroscientist and author, directs the Sussex Centre for Consciousness Science, where he explores the mechanisms of perception and human experience.

Franco Vazza, astrophysicist at the University of Bologna and former researcher at the University of Hamburg, studies the evolution of cosmic structures.

The frontiers of infinity, a production of Fig55 in collaboration with the Planétarium, will be screened every Thursday starting October 9 as part of the "$13 Thursday evenings" special offer.

Synopsis

The frontiers of infinity explores the mysterious human quest for knowledge. To understand the infinity of the cosmos, we also have to understand the supremely valuable tool that is the basis for all exploration: our brain. This immersive film, both instructive and poetic, links space exploration and neuroscience, reaching out to scientists that are pushing the boundaries of knowledge.

An immersive work conducive to contemplation and reflection.

Reserve your tickets: Ticketing | Espace pour la vie

Practical information

Duration : 48 minutes (introduction: 10 minutes, film: 38 minutes)

: 48 minutes (introduction: 10 minutes, film: 38 minutes) Director and screenwriter: Michel D.T. Lam

Michel D.T. Lam Researcher: Stéphanie Jolicoeur

Stéphanie Jolicoeur French narration: Karine Vanasse

Enjoy wonderful evenings this fall at the Planétarium with a program for every taste:

Celestial Chronicles / Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon 50th anniversary / Black Holes: Unknown Horizons.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.5 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

Press kit

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Information for the media: Chloé Rossi, Roy & Turner Communications, 514 652-6478, [email protected]; Source: Isabel Matte, Espace pour la vie, 514 250-7753, [email protected]